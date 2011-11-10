Ross Bruggink

Poster Fail

Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Hire Me
  • Save
Poster Fail deer poster map layer
Download color palette

Unfortunately, i realized this deer is the same one Schell's Brewery uses.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ross Bruggink

View profile
    • Like