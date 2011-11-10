Tyler Finck

Tyler Finck
Tyler Finck
Asterisk font typography handrawn
My new font isn't QUITE this messy, but it is far from precise, which is exactly what I needed after finishing Guilder. It's fun, somewhat loose (though consistent) and has personality. This is just the asterisk. I hope to release it tomorrow at the newly designed http://theleagueofmoveabletype.com

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Tyler Finck
Tyler Finck

