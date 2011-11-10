Mike Bruner

Replay rebuilt toys 4kids_rough

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
Replay rebuilt toys 4kids_rough
Download color palette

pro-bono project for a church. working on some type to use on a poster.
Asking people to bring in toys to be fixed and given to children during the upcoming holidays and beyond.
Still rough on the type, is it working?

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like