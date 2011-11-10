Replay rebuilt toys 4kids_rough

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
pro-bono project for a church. working on some type to use on a poster.
Asking people to bring in toys to be fixed and given to children during the upcoming holidays and beyond.
Still rough on the type, is it working?