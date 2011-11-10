🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Feedback VERY welcome.
This is for an e-learning program. The user needs to know where they are , what they've done, and where they need to go. Trying to work out if this makes sense. The client doesn't want them to be able to move forward, but to be able to go backward after they complete one section. I can't make the upcoming sections text grey to make it look more disabled because of their concerns about contrast.
Thoughts?
Colours are their colours, no way to change those.