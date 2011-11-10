Sean O'Grady

Fogra 2004

Sean O'Grady
Sean O'Grady
Hire Me
  • Save
Fogra 2004 fogra logos portfolio icons thumbnails colour identity
Download color palette

2004 :)

Designvt 1
Rebound of
First Portfolio Site - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Sean O'Grady
Sean O'Grady
Logo and Brand Identity Designer.
Hire Me

More by Sean O'Grady

View profile
    • Like