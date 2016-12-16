Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animated Company Profile Illustrations for Gift Giving App

Animated Company Profile Illustrations for Gift Giving App transition croissant illustration motion smile food castle cup present gift icons animation
  1. castle.gif
  2. altrus-avatars_final.png

These are animated illustrations made to be used as default avatar images for companies that haven’t yet updated their profiles on the gift-giving platform.

P.S. Special thanks to Vladimir Gashenko for animating these illustrations!

