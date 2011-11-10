Matt Legaspi

Scoreboard for iPhone w/ game slider & league quick nav

Matt Legaspi
Matt Legaspi
  • Save
Scoreboard for iPhone w/ game slider & league quick nav ios iphone sports scores scoreboard hockey slider game quicknav navigation matchup adobe fireworks fireworks
Download color palette

When textures and realism were a thing, I designed a portion of the NBC Sportstalk app.

Matt Legaspi
Matt Legaspi

More by Matt Legaspi

View profile
    • Like