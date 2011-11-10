Ben Briggs

Make mine a cappuccino

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
Make mine a cappuccino coffco coffee logo
Download color palette

I'm branding a fictional coffee shop for one of my assignments - didn't really need to spend much time on this one but I thought that I would share it with you anyway.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like