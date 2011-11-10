Michael Flarup

Glasses

Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Hire Me
  • Save
Glasses app icon
Download color palette

___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
Hire Me

More by Michael Flarup

View profile
    • Like