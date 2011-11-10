Illustrous Logo Process (animated)

Ryan Hamrick

Excited to announce a little side-project collaboration site with Nick Slater called Illustrous.

We'll just be posting illustration, typography and other random design stuff of our own, plus other awesomeness that inspires us from friends.

Check it out!

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
