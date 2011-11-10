scott kisloski

Designing a "Before + After" style page which compares regular webpages mobile sites to the service offered by my client, Web2Mobile Direct. I set up a Photoshop template with masks to speed up the image generation process.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
