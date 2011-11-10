Mig Reyes

Fuzzy

Fuzzy fuzzy hair 3d typography threadless
A collaboration with Nick Campbell in making some fuzzy type. Finally making a good use of Photoshop's gradient mapping to selectively color the fuzz strands.

Coming to a Threadless near you.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
