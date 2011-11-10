Mike Davis

Stripes

Mike Davis
Mike Davis
Stripes illustration vector inkpad water waves mermaid pirate childrens book
As Captain Emme leaned over the side of her ship, the salty mist spraying up off the sapphire blue sea, she looked ahead and saw adventure on the horizon.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Mike Davis
Mike Davis

