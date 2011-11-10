BF3 Recon Platoon Emblem

Did this for my step bro's platoon on BF3, he likes Recon and wanted to keep the skull as a central theme. I have fun doing these. Love to see what I can do with limited layers and tools. Fun times. Of coarse this one has had texture added to it. The real one is much brighter yellow etc. Check it out.

http://battlelog.battlefield.com/bf3/platoon/2832655241055217694/

Thanks for any feedback. See you on the Battlefield! (GamerTag Bucket826 - XBOX 360)