Yeti Adventure Pattern

Yeti Adventure Pattern surface pattern odd creatures repeating pattern surface design pattern surtex monsters twins skateboarding dinosaur yeti
A couple years ago I made a Yeti Adventure Print for my (then) newborn twins girls bedroom. Decided to take that and turn it into a series of repeating patterns, this being the first.

