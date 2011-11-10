Dustin Cartwright

Redesigned demo page

Redesigned demo page apple keyboard css3 demo
Decided to redesign this demo for this particular experiment. Looks a lot more smooth now, and lends a lot of it's style to the Apple website too. Ditched the slow javascript typing script and went with the point of the demo. Low contrast, smooth gradients, and aluminum. Looks very nice. :)

Rebound of
Apple css3 Keyboard
By Dustin Cartwright
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
