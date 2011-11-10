Cody Moiseve

Luchador Design

Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
  • Save
Luchador Design package design mexican luchador cmoiseve texture
Download color palette

My Finished Package Design for Luchador

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cody Moiseve

View profile
    • Like