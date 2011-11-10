Jacqui Oakley

Wolf Zombie!

Really exciting about the upcoming project with John Passafiume @johnpassafiume & the Bearded crew from Wood Type Revival: Matt Griffin @elefontpress, & Matt Braun @brainvsbraun ! http://www.woodtyperevival.com/ - Here's a sketch.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
