Riley Cran

Kalite

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Hire Me
  • Save
Kalite lettering script hand drawn custom logotype
Download color palette

Custom logotype for an Australian company.
Collateral coming soon.

Kalite (car-lee-teh) is Turkish for 'Quality'.

This guy took the photo.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like