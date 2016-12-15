Travis Howell 🍻

Triceratops Mascot Logo

Travis Howell 🍻
Travis Howell 🍻
  • Save
Triceratops Mascot Logo logo mascot green triceratops
Download color palette

Just a quick logo for a project! Sketch of this was by Summer Louque.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2016
Travis Howell 🍻
Travis Howell 🍻

More by Travis Howell 🍻

View profile
    • Like