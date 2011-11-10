Joel Yoder

Begonia Abstraction

Begonia Abstraction flowers classwork simplification abstract
The test of an assignment working with abstracting a scanned composition in Photoshop. I will be working with a scan I create next.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
