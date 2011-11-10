Srdjan Kirtic

Zimbabwe wine

Srdjan Kirtic
Srdjan Kirtic
  • Save
Zimbabwe wine wine logo logo design logo designer africa zimbabwe
Download color palette

Holding a position of the poorest country in the world, i guess this is best that majority of people in Zimbabwe can do regarding the wine.

C75ba289eff060e5defe719c029aa00c
Rebound of
French Wine Logo Design
By Paulius Kairevicius
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Srdjan Kirtic
Srdjan Kirtic

More by Srdjan Kirtic

View profile
    • Like