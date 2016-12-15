Shea Lewis | Website Designer
US Open Web Design los angeles design user interface ui clean sports website app web design web usopen golf
Recently got to pitch for the US Open, to give a new style / feel to their site. Pretty stoked on how this whole site / layout turned out. Wanted to keep their bold brand, but integrate a new vibe to it.

