Chad Albers

Robopup vs. Homework | Final

Chad Albers
Chad Albers
  • Save
Robopup vs. Homework | Final illustration dog character robot design type
Download color palette

Final with type and colors.

2be0065f405436dbff154f79a7932168
Rebound of
RoboPup 2 - color and type
By Chad Albers
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Chad Albers
Chad Albers

More by Chad Albers

View profile
    • Like