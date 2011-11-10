Thousand Wires - Site

David Brooks

With my web app "Thousand Wires" almost done, I needed a site to promote it.

I designed this in Fireworks and then wrote the HTML, CSS, JS, etc. by hand. The black boxes are for videos which are in the works.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
