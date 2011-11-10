MisterAO

TL2

MisterAO
MisterAO
  • Save
TL2 mister ao graffiti illustration trash lovers typography window street art
Download color palette

Another hand drawn window for upcoming show of www.trash-lovers.com
There are some final touches that must be done here:)
What do you guys think?

50464704cffd7f775849c450a53cc052
Rebound of
Moustache hat
By MisterAO
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
MisterAO
MisterAO

More by MisterAO

View profile
    • Like