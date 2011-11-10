Edokoa

Shading test (WIP)

Edokoa
Edokoa
  • Save
Shading test (WIP) character designer musician keyboard headphones
Download color palette

This is a quick experiment on shading things in a different way than I use to. It's not polished (lacks better shadows, noise and textures) and I should make the cable white, but I wanted to share it.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Edokoa
Edokoa

More by Edokoa

View profile
    • Like