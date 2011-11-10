Craig John

Snake

Craig John
Craig John
  • Save
Snake snake skin woman peel cd dark greyscale
Download color palette

Piece of an album cover titled 'The Unveiling' so I decided to do a women shedding her skin to reveal snake skin, this giving the feel of her revealing her true colours.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Craig John
Craig John

More by Craig John

View profile
    • Like