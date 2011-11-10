Aleksey Busygin

We’re Building the Life

logotype logo sign construction real estate brick life sprout sprig
This sign is the part of the logo for construction and real estate company with main slogan: “We’re Building the Life.”
Brick = Building. Sprout = Life.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
