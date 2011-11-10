Marian Pop

Transylvania WINE

Transylvania WINE wine glass vampire blood transylvania romania dracula
I made some minor changes and now it looks much better and the glass can be seen easier. Feedback is welcome.

Rebound of
French Wine Logo Design
By Paulius Kairevicius
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
