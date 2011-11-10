Billy Roh

Billy Roh
Billy Roh
I needed to relax, so I decided to redo that thing I did!

The little rings make the gears look like mouths, which is kind of creepy? But I thought they added some nice visual interest.

I didn't get to the suggestions that people gave out last time, but I'll get to them! Promise!

Settings WIP
By Billy Roh
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
