Dead Forest

dead forest game concept woods zombies infected survival horror
Made in under 24 hours in a bungalow in the woods, Dead Forest is an urban (or shall we say: rural) game concept where the player is part of a zombie B-movie setting. We won a prize for this project by Lab9, which is awesome!

Watch here:
http://smnprtz.be
http://vimeo.com/31863351

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
