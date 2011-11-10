Mariusz Zawistowicz

Minimalist Battery Icons Set

Mariusz Zawistowicz
Mariusz Zawistowicz
  • Save
Minimalist Battery Icons Set freebie battery icons minimalist black ui psd
Download color palette

Minimalist Battery Icons Set - Get PSD Now >

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Mariusz Zawistowicz
Mariusz Zawistowicz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mariusz Zawistowicz

View profile
    • Like