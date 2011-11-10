Anthony Ferrara

Skull Kids Monkey Variation

Anthony Ferrara
Anthony Ferrara
Hire Me
  • Save
Skull Kids Monkey Variation skull kids monkey skeleton logo branding dj punk
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Anthony Ferrara
Anthony Ferrara
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anthony Ferrara

View profile
    • Like