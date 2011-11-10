Ryan O. Hicks

Throwback Rebound - Portfolio v2

Technically this isn't my first version, but it's the oldest i could find at version 2 in 2008. I went through 3 versions in 2008 alone so it wouldn't surprise me if version 1 was late 2007 or early 2008 sometime.

Flash website scripted in AS3.0.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
