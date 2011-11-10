🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to Create a 3D Film Strip Using Adobe Illustrator
In this tutorial we will learn how to create a complex 3D object. The creation of complex shapes is the job of the VectorScribe plugin. In addition to learning the features of its tools, we will study the basics of 3D modeling and a few basic techniques, such as blend, work with gradients, color and gradient mesh objects.
http://www.astutegraphics.com/blog/how-to-create-a-3d-film-strip-using-adobe-illustrator-and-vectorscribe/