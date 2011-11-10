Iaroslav Lazunov

3D Film Strip

35mm 3d art black blank border camera cinema cinematography design digital empty entertainment equipment exclusive exposure film film-roll filmstrip frame hollywood modern movie negative retro track video
How to Create a 3D Film Strip Using Adobe Illustrator

In this tutorial we will learn how to create a complex 3D object. The creation of complex shapes is the job of the VectorScribe plugin. In addition to learning the features of its tools, we will study the basics of 3D modeling and a few basic techniques, such as blend, work with gradients, color and gradient mesh objects.

http://www.astutegraphics.com/blog/how-to-create-a-3d-film-strip-using-adobe-illustrator-and-vectorscribe/

