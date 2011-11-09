James Veluya

Proposal Video

Earlier this week I proposed to my girlfriend by doing what designers do best: I made something.

With the help of friends and family, I created some light writing animations and a 'making of' video and rented out a small theater in Brooklyn to show my girlfriend and everyone who helped me with the project. It took a while, but it was well worth it!

http://vimeo.com/31670713

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
