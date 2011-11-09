Jonnie Hallman

Night Owling / sketch

Night Owling / sketch sketch idea
I have an idea for a site dedicated for peeps who work late nights. This is a very very rough sketch just to get an image out of my head.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
