The Comedian (The Watchmen) iPhone wallpaper set

The Comedian (The Watchmen) iPhone wallpaper set iphone wallpaper watchmen yellow smilie blood the comedian
I made this for myself. Super simple - not a huge deal. But... I think others may want it so here is the set:
Lock screen: http://cl.ly/BgYL
Home screen: http://cl.ly/Bhpn

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
