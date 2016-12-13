Juan Melendez

Beach House

Beach House branding design grunge style retro style graphic design textured logo restaurant branding restaurant logo branding logo design logo
Designed for a restaurant on the beach at Pompano Beach FL. The client wanted a old-school surf textured logo, something that looked eroded and sanded. The building is Florida modern, so thats why I implemented a modern simple look with some texture and iconography style design.

Restaurant Site:
https://beachhousepompano.com/

