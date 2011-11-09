Liz Masters

Getting Closer...

Liz Masters
Liz Masters
Hire Me
  • Save
Getting Closer... horse business card visual development
Download color palette

Tried using several other creatures from my book but didn't fall in love with anything yet. So far the "Kermit" green is what I like the most about this one, haha.

863594c524d073e01e0d1da057d08a88
Rebound of
Expo Card Experiment #2
By Liz Masters
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Liz Masters
Liz Masters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liz Masters

View profile
    • Like