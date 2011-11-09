Liz Nugent

Viking Cook pirate viking axe fish cook illustration painting
Feels good to illustrate again! Some (slow slow) progress on the Viking Cook for Pirates vs Pirates! :)

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
