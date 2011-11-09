Nexdesign Studios

Chris Wallace

My first attempt at starting a web design firm when I was 19 or 20. Sadly, this was only 7-8 years ago, I'm only 27. EEK!

The funny part is, this website is still alive even though the company has been defunct for years and years. I even wrote all the copy and am particularly proud of the FAQ section, which was written before having ever receiving a "question" from a prospective client.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
