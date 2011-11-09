Nexdesign Studios

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My first attempt at starting a web design firm when I was 19 or 20. Sadly, this was only 7-8 years ago, I'm only 27. EEK!
The funny part is, this website is still alive even though the company has been defunct for years and years. I even wrote all the copy and am particularly proud of the FAQ section, which was written before having ever receiving a "question" from a prospective client.