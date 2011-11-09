Benjamin Humphrey

Jigsoar Pictograms

Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
Hire Me
  • Save
Jigsoar Pictograms icons interface icon pictograms
Download color palette

Handcrafted Jigsoar pictograms, soon to be turned into interface icons for Jigosar. This is a rough draft, first iteration of these shapes. Thoughts?

www.jigsoar.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Benjamin Humphrey
Benjamin Humphrey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Humphrey

View profile
    • Like