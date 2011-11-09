Tuesday Bassen

Little Heart cover

Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen
  • Save
Little Heart cover pencil illustration
Download color palette

Little Heart is a comic compilation about the importance of legalizing gay marriage. The above logo is an abstracted heart with a gender neutral couple reading the book.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen

More by Tuesday Bassen

View profile
    • Like