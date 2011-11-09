Andrew Pautler

Throwback: First Portfolio Site

portfolio flash throwback rebound
To be honest, I forgot about this site until I saw Vin's post. I made it while I was still a student. You can check out the whole, terrible thing here: http://v1.andrewpautler.com. Oh yeah, it's flash.

First Portfolio Site - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
