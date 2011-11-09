Mary Kate McDevitt

Ice Cream

Ice Cream hand lettered lettering typography
Update from my first shot posted all the way back in March! Here's a spread from my new journal with Chronicle Books. The Carpe Diem Journal is available for pre-sale on Amazon. Whoop!

Ice Cream
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
