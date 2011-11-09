Aaron Wade

Anyone else remember Shiver7?

Aaron Wade
Aaron Wade
Hire Me
  • Save
Anyone else remember Shiver7? splash blog old first
Download color palette

Unfortunately, the only traces of my old site I had left was just the splash page. This was the hover state. Shiver7 was a tutorial site back when Deskmod was all the rage. They had this amazing tutorial about making a symmetrical logo. I was so proud of myself. Also, bitmap fonts everywhere.

Designvt 1
Rebound of
First Portfolio Site - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Nov 9, 2011
Aaron Wade
Aaron Wade
Principal Designer at ServiceNow
Hire Me

More by Aaron Wade

View profile
    • Like