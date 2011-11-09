Sean McCabe

W-ORD /take2

W-ORD /take2 lettering typography sketch word hand lettering
Large Version: http://seanw.es/Bhn3

Trying a new stylistic direction as far as how I digitize my work. I think my perfectionism kicks in a bit too much when I bring my work into Illustrator and the final product ends up being too clean (see this discussion on my other shot for context). I really want to retain the style and charm that my hand-drawn stuff has, so I'm attempting to change the original line work as little as possible. Would love to hear feedback and thoughts on this pursuit.

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
