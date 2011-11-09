W-ORD /take2

Large Version: http://seanw.es/Bhn3

Trying a new stylistic direction as far as how I digitize my work. I think my perfectionism kicks in a bit too much when I bring my work into Illustrator and the final product ends up being too clean (see this discussion on my other shot for context). I really want to retain the style and charm that my hand-drawn stuff has, so I'm attempting to change the original line work as little as possible. Would love to hear feedback and thoughts on this pursuit.