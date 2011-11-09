Mike Cummings

JS > Flash

Currently building this fullscreen + horizontal + dynamic timeline + css image masks + javascript driven website. Blowing my mind :)

(forgive the shot quality - screenshots get haggard a bit)

Posted on Nov 9, 2011
